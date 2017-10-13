First Lady Calls For Collective Efforts To Build Ghana

Related Stories The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called on Ghanaians and corporate bodies to build the spirit of volunteerism and social responsibility to move the country forward.



“Let us build this nation together,” she said.



Mrs Akufo-Addo said this when officials from HFC Bank called on her, in Accra, to present a cheque for GH¢270,000 being donations mobilised from a cycling event.



The cycling event, which was a 688-kilometre ride from Tamale to Accra by 13 cyclists, was to raise funds for the construction of a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for the Nyanshegu community in Tamale in the Northern Region.



Dubbed the ‘Ride-Out-Malaria’ Initiative, it was a collaboration between Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation, where the First Lady is the chairperson, and HFC Bank.



Mrs Akufo-Addo commended HFC for its participation in governance and in the provision of essential services to better the lot of all citizens.



Cycling for funds



The cycling team which was led by Mr Issah Mohammed, a cyclist, also had HFC’s Board Chairman, Mr Charles Zwennes, participating in the 688km ride which took them eight days.



While commending officials for the gesture, Mrs Akufo-Addo said by the generosity of the bank, “A child will be saved; and a pregnant mother will be assured of decent health care.



“Because of you, the people of Nyanshegu can boast of a community health centre. Because of such selflessness, humanity can have hope for the future”.



She emphasised that the total eradication of malaria in Ghana was very dear to her heart, it was that passion to see a malaria free Ghana that led to the formation of the Infanta Malaria Prevention Foundation.



She said over the years, her foundation had made significant strides in the prevention of malaria campaign and that the concept of the CHPS compound played a central role in the fight against malaria, while it rendered other services that were essential and fundamental to human health.



The First Lady promised to try her best to mobilise a lot more resources to improve the welfare of mothers and children.



Mr Zwennes, who presented the cheque to the First Lady, as well as a frammed T-shirt signed by all the 13 cyclists including one female cyclist, said the funds were raised from individuals, corporate institutions, some staff of HFC Bank as well as the bank as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).



He gave an assurance that the bank would continue to gather more funds to support the Infanta Foundation to provide support to the country.



The First Lady presented gold medals to the donors as well as the 13 cyclists for their dedication.