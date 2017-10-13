Demo Rocks Krobo Chiefs

Related Stories Close to 1,000 youth of Yilo and Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region Thursday morning staged a massive demonstration against their chiefs to register their dissatisfaction about the way they (chiefs) are handling the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) billing.



The youth have therefore tasked the traditional rulers to make available a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Krobos.



The demonstrators, who poured onto the streets from Odumase Krobo through to Somanya, clad in red and black with placards to register their displeasure, were demanding a copy of the (MoU) because they claimed that the construction of the Akosombo and the Akuse Dams had rendered large acres of Krobo lands unproductive.



A petition jointly signed by Noah Matey Konotey and Josuah Ogborjor on behalf of the youth and addressed to the Chief Executive of Lower Manya, Simon Tetteh; the Odumase Police Commander, ASP Harry Serlormey and the paramount chief of Manya Krobo, Nene Sakite II, indicated that the demand for a copy of the MoU would enable them to address the plight of the inhabitants with the EC Ghana.



The angry youth in Somanya in the Yilo Krobo municipality some months ago demonstrated against the (ECG) for overbilling the residents and destroyed assets of the company.



During the Thursday demonstration the youth threatened to stop the celebration of the Kloyosikplemi and the Ngayem festivals of Yilo Krobo and Manya Krobo respectively if the MoU was not made available.