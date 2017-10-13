‘Make Money The Right Way’ - Kwesi Nduom

Related Stories Business magnate and President of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, has urged accountants to be disciplined, honest and ethical and live above reproach in the course of their work.



According to him, anybody in the accounting profession can read and understand the standards and ethics governing the profession, but stressed that it takes an individual with a clear conscience to apply such procedure to the latter.



Dr. Nduom, who was speaking as the guest speaker at the Second Big Batch of the 2017 Induction Ceremony of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG) at the Fiesta Royal Hotel in Accra yesterday, further admonished professional accountants to make money for themselves and their organisations in the right way.



He, therefore, called on inductees and those already in the profession to be disciplined, honest and ethical in all their lives, noting that discipline and ethical behaviour were priceless.



The business mogul explained that cutting corners for personal or organisational financial gains in the short-term may look good, but added that its repercussions in the long-run were terrible.



“You may be enjoying at the beginning but will be suffering in the end when time catches up with you.” “There are three things I would want you to adopt and apply in all your dealings and they are: personal integrity, good health care as well as being sincere with your tax obligations,” the president of GN noted.



He admonished them to endeavour to fulfill their legal obligation by paying their taxes to the state.



Dr. Nduom also explained that governments often pursue businesses and individuals which refuse to fund their political activities under the guise of invading tax.



“This is not about NPP or NDC or PPP. If a government doesn’t like you, they usually check if you’ve paid your tax. If you don’t pay they will use that as an excuse to grind your operations to a halt. So you must all meet your tax obligations. Pay the government its tax and stay away from them,” Dr. Nduom urged.



In his welcome address, President of ICAG, Mr. Christian Sottie, called on the inductees to show maximum respect to those older folks in the association as well as the governing council.



“Remember that your induction into the institute today is just the beginning of a new journey in the life of your career which the older folks have embarked upon long ago.”