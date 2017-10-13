Samira Bawumia Donates To Pupils In Tamale

Related Stories The Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, has donated learning materials worth over thousands of cedis to the Zogbeli Primary School in Tamale in the Northern Region as part of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project.



Making the presentation, the wife of the Vice President said pupils should be encouraged to read wide, since reading broadens their horizon and creativity.



She admonished teachers of the school to put the books to good use and inculcate the habit of reading into the children, saying she took reading very seriously as a child.



Henrietta Yaro, the Headmistress of Zogbeli Primary School, expressed her excitement at the donation by the Second Lady and called for more of such donations.



In a related development, Mrs Samira Bawumia visited the Tamale Teaching Hospital and hinted of government’s commitment to solving the many challenges at the facility.



She said government, under the leadership of Nana Akuffo Addo, was committed to resourcing and solving the challenges of vital institutions such as Tamale Teaching Hospital.



She said government would equip the hospital with all logistics needed to deliver quality healthcare to Ghanaians at large.



Mrs. Samira Bawumia donated some items worth over thousands of cedis to the facility.



She assured the hospital staff that she would use her good office to help mobilize funds and resources.



The CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr David Zawumya Kobilla, who received the items, said management of the facility was grateful for the donation.



He indicated that the donation has come at the right time to solve some of the challenges of the hospital.



Dr Kobilla and his team have ensured 24-hour operation of the emergency units of the hospital throughout the week and even on holidays since assuming office.