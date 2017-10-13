AMA Commissions Adjaben Court

Related Stories The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah has commissioned the renovated magistrate court at the Adjaben District of the Accra Metro on Monday.



He said that the commissioning of the court marks the beginning of another milestone in promoting good sanitation in the Metropolis. Adding that, waste management does not only involve the evacuation of refuse but also the enforcement of sanitation bye-laws in order to make city dwellers disciplined.



He disclosed that the newly commissioned magistrate court will prosecute all sorts of civil cases as well as sanitation cases. He also tasked the magistrate of the court to deal with sanitation offenders expeditiously.



The MCE entreated all AMA officials to work hard, to serve as an example for the peripheral assemblies to emulate.



The registrar of the renovated Adjaben Magistrate Court, Solomon Essel expressed his gratitude to the MCE for answering their call for the renovation of the court, saying that it has been made more accommodating.



The Adjaben Magistrate Court will augment the sanitation and motor courts in the Ablekuma Central District, the Okaikoi North District and the La District to help enforce sanitation bye laws in the Metropolis and adjourning assemblies.