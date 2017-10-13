500 Cartons Of Rotten Mackerels Seized In Kumasi

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Office of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has impounded 500 cartons of rotten mackerel imported into the country. The rotten mackerel with the name “So Nice Mackerel” were found on the market during market surveillance by FDA in some selected markets in the region.



It has been discovered that the importer of the said mackerel has also distributed the unwholesome products to traders in Takoradi and Tamale as well.



The importer, according to reports, is a company called Dotsisco Ventures located at Ofankor in Accra. The same company also imported unwholesome Asahi mackerel that were seized a week ago.



The Food and Drugs Authority on Wednesday supervised the safe disposal of the unwholesome Asahi mackerel seized early this month by the Mile 7 Police with the help of residents of the area.



The three 20-footer containers of the unwholesome Asahi Mackerel were disposed off under tight security by the Police. Reports from the Police and the FDA have revealed that a total of six 20 footer containers of mackerel were imported by Dotsisco Ventures into the country and documents covering the products indicated that they were on transit to neighbouring country Togo.



“Three 20-footer containers of the consignment contained another brand of unregistered mackerel named “So Nice Mackerel” and were transported to Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.” The other FDA Regional Offices, according to reports, have embarked on an intensive market surveillance exercise to ensure that the “So Nice Mackerel” are not sold to the general public.



The public have therefore been advised to look out for such products on the market and desist from purchasing them.