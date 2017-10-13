High Court Cautions Gov't Over ECG Concession

Related Stories The Accra High Court has cautioned the government over the bidding process of the planned concession of Electricity Company of Ghana to a private entity.



That was after counsel for some workers of the ECG, Mr Martin Kpubu, who are challenging the concession told the court today that the bidding process was ongoing despite an interlocutory injunction filed by the workers.



In view of the concern raised by counsel, the presiding judge, Mrs Justice Laurenda Owusu, told the defendants (Attorney -General and the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) to take note of the effect of the interlocutory injunction filed by the workers.



The case was adjourned to October 19, 2017 for the application for interlocutory injunction to be moved by lawyers for the ECG workers.



Background



A thousand and one workers of the ECG dragged the government and MiDA to court challenging moves to hand over the operations of the company to a concessionaire without any redundancy package for them.



They are urging the Labour Division of the Accra High Court to declare that sending ECG workers, including the plaintiffs, on permanent transfer constitutes a redundancy.