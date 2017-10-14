Minister Calls for Promotion of Standards

Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industries (MoTI), on Friday, called for the promotion of standards to accelerate Ghana’s socio-economic development.

“We cannot build a prosperous economy without applying standards, as we seek to transform the industrial sector of the Ghanaian economy through our One District, One Factor (D1F1) initiative; establishment of Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones, SME Development, Export Diversification and Industrial Sub-Contracting Exchange and Partnership,” Mr Kyerematen, said at the World Standards Day Celebration in Accra.

“As a nation, we cannot effectively implement these programmes to enhance the productive capacities and competitiveness of our enterprises without appreciating the importance of standardisation,” the Minister explained.

The event on the theme: “Standards Make Cities Smarter”, which falls on Saturday, October 14, was organised by the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA).

Each October 14, the members of the International Electrotechnical Commission ( IEC), International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) celebrate World Standards Day.

The Day is used to acknowledge the collaborative efforts of the thousands of experts worldwide who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as international standards.

Mr Kyerematen stated that the GSA had a crucial role to play in the Government’s flagship programmes, particularly, the ‘D1F1’(One District, One Factory) as well as other national programmes meant to promote socio-economic development.

“At this time in our history, every effort must be made to increase productivity through standardisation, earn more income for the country and thereby enhance the economic welfare of all Ghanaians.

“The country cannot stay behind but keep pace with the rest of the world to fulfil and meet the aspirations of everyone,” he said.

He said for the commercial sectors of the economy to function properly, there was the need to develop appropriate infrastructural and logistical support services to boost access to goods and services at premium standards; stating that such an enabling environment included building communities that conformed to environmental standards.

He said all stakeholders needed to work together as a nation; bringing on board all the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the attainment of a common good.

“Toward this end, we expect to see greater collaboration between the Ghana Standards Authority Body, on one hand, and the Environmental Protection Agencies; Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembles; the Ghana Institution of Engineers and all others, on the other hand, to ensure that utility companies, housing and construction works conform to the relevant applicable Standards,” he said.

He explained that even though, these institutions were mandated by law to carry out their respective functions, they always needed to collaborate with GSA to ensure that the right thing was done at the right time.

“This way, we can always be assured of quality work, non-wastage of resources and value for money,” he stated.

He said keeping to the application of standards would ensure that consumers were served with goods and services meant to ensure and promote their welfare.

“Furthermore, it helps business operators in the economy to export products to the international markets to earn foreign exchange for the country,” he added.

Professor Alex Dodoo, the Director General, GSA, in a speech read on his behalf, said international standards supported the development of tailor-made solutions that could be adapted to the circumstances of a given city.

“They contain expert knowledge and best practices, and are essential enablers in ensuring quality and performance of products and services,” he said.

“In addition, they drive compatibility between technologies and help users to compare and choose the best solution available,” he said.

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Mohamed Nii Adjei Sowah, said the Assembly, with key stakeholders and experts had almost completed a policy document, christened: “Smart Procedures and Standards for Out Of Home (Outdoor) Advertisement”.

He said the document sought to address the legal framework, standards and procedures for Out of home advertising; adding that ultimately, it would enhance the beautification of the City and ensure safety.