Kenya Boarding School Attack Leaves Six Dead

At least five students and a security guard have been shot dead in an attack on a secondary school in Kenya.



The attack was led by a student who had been suspended, the head teacher said. The boy is accused of returning to the dormitories with two accomplices.



As well as killing six people, witnesses say the attackers raped two girls and injured 18 students.



Local media say the main suspect was later lynched when people stormed the police station where he was being held.



According to the head teacher, the suspect had fought with another pupil, leading to his suspension.



He then returned to AIC Lokichogio Secondary School in northern Kenya to search for the pupil, who was not there at the time.



A local official told Kenya's Daily Nation newspaper that the suspect "was heard telling fellow students that he is going to burn the school or he will come back and avenge because of the suspension".