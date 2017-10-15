Provide Cover For Breast Cancer, First Lady Urges NHIS

Related Stories The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cover a comprehensive breast cancer care service for women.



She said such a facility would make a strong impact on the various breast cancer awareness campaigns in the country.



Mrs Akufo-Addo was speaking at the seventh Breast Care International (BCI) walk for breast cancer at Koforidua.



The walk, which was attended by large number of civil society groups, members of religious organizations and traditional rulers, was held under the theme: ‘’Our Breasts, Let’s check them’’.



The First Lady challenged the organizers of the walk, Breast Care International(BCI) , a Non Governmental Organization, to double their efforts to help boost public confidence in the various treatment options offered by the health institutions.



She pledged to fulfil her promise to support the construction of a one stop cancer centre in the country as it would help make a significant impact on cancer care in the country.



She commended BCI for the great work they have been doing especially their efforts to bring breast cancer screening and diagnosis closer to the people.



Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, Founder of BCI, said her outfit has trained nurses in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions who move from door to door to examine women, check their blood pressure and sugar levels.



She urged women to attach importance to breast cancer and ensure its early detection because it could be treated.

Dr Wiafe said if it is detected early that one has breast cancer, a breast conserving surgery could be performed to preserve the breast.



Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister, called on the participants to ensure a continuous education and sensitization in their communities to keep people abreast with daily information on the disease.



Ms Vickie Von Williams, a representative of Delta Airlines, the lead sponsor of BCI, said more than 11,600 people have been screened in the past 12 months and many suspected cases have been referred for medical treatment.



She said Delta Airlines renewal of their partnership with BCI will enable more men and women to receive free screening and urged the public to take advantage of the opportunity.