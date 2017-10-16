Let’s Support Individuals In Our Communities – MP’s Wife

Related Stories The wife of the Member of Parliament for Lawra, Awuley Kante Karbo, has called on individuals and various organizations to extend a helping hand to deprived communities.



Mrs Karbo made this call when she made foods donations, on behalf of her husband, to the Lawra district hospital and the Lawra Methodist Children's Home as part of the celebrations to mark the Town's 41st Kobine Festival - She was accompanied by the District Chief Executive of Lawra, Martin Bomba-Ire.



Speaking to the media after the donation, Mrs. Karbo reiterates calls for people to be more community oriented and be sensitive to the needs of the less privilege in society.



“As you do know this is not a one off thing and we [my husband and I] will keep doing this as part of our responsibility to society and not just by offering a handout but more important, a hand up for the least privileged” she said.



At the Lawra District Hospital the donation was received by the hospital administrator who was thankful for the kind gesture.



He bemoaned that, a three square meal is a challenge to the hospital so the gesture was going to be of a help to them.



Mrs Karbo later spent time at the Children's Ward attending to children on admission.



At the Lawra Community Children's Home which caters for some two hundred orphans, persons living with severe disabilities and diseases as well as vulnerable women, the food items were delivered to the matron of the facility.



In a related development, the Member of Parliament in the company of Deputy Minister for Information, Perry Okudzeto, Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah and several other dignitaries yesterday witnessed the Lawra Kobine Cup Final; the presence of the Black Stars' coach gingered the already excited crowd who had gathered to witness the games.





