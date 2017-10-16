Six Police Officers Hot - Caught On Video Collecting Money From Drivers

Related Stories Six police officers have been summoned to the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau of the Ghana Police Service to answer charges of misconduct.



The six, who are all stationed at the Sekondi Police Regional headquarters, were caught on video collecting money from drivers at the Inchaban Barrier.



The Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr David Eklu, told the Daily Graphic that when the attention of the Ghana Police Service was drawn to the video, which had gone viral on social media, personnel of the PIPS were tasked to investigate the authenticity of the video.



He said a team was dispatched to Inchaban where the police personnel were identified and invited to appear before the PIPS in Accra this week for interrogation.



He, however, declined to mention the identities of the affected personnel.



Unprofessional conduct



Mr Eklu made it clear that unprofessional conduct by police personnel went against the vision of the Ghana Police Service to be a world-class police service.



He reminded motorists that they were not obliged to give money to police officers on barrier duties or at any other duty point.



“As part of the measures to discourage police officers from taking money from drivers, clear guidelines will soon be given to distinguish the duties of the various police officers at barriers, police officers on highway patrol duties, and police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD),” he stated.



Mr Eklu said it was the resolve of the police administration not to shield any police officer who indulged in acts of unprofessionalism that were likely to bring the name of the police service into disrepute.