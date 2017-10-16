Solar To Power Lawra Water Supply - Karbo

Related Stories Residents of Lawra can expect a more reliable supply of safe, low-cost drinking water in the days ahead, according to Member of Parliament for the area, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo.



Addressing a grand durbar of chiefs and people of Lawra during the town's Kobine Festival on Sunday, the Member of Parliament revealed a partnership with Deng Ghana which is going to see the constituency's central water supply system being powered by solar.



“Deng Ghana’s work in the District when it commences would reduce the cost of water supply in the district for those already on the supply line and enhance access for those who are not.'” he explained.



The Member of Parliament also revealed that pre-drilling arrangements had already been conducted paving way for the construction of 50 boreholes in the Lawra district.



“I am happy to announce that work would soon begin on the construction of some 50 boreholes across the Lawra District...by the close of the year.”



He assured the gathering that increasing access to clean water in the District remained a key priority.



Access to pipeborne water in the Lawra District currently stands at 18% with the majority of residents depending on boreholes for water.