Making 'New Laws' After Every Incident Not A Good Precedent – Mintah Akandoh

Related Stories NDC Member of Parliament [MP] for Juaboso Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has emphatically stated that most of the issues discussed in parliament will serve this nation more than good if accurately enforced.



According to him “making new laws for organizations as and when they are faced with unforeseen occurrences will not be a perfect movement to solve the particular problem at hand."



The existing laws if perfectly enforced and implemented will make us more than 70% free from several calamities facing our state, especially ones that take lives and make individuals lose their properties”.



Making reference to conclusions made out of the cabinet meeting held with respect to the Atomic Junction gas explosion, Hon. Akandoh noted that new laws will continue to be made when we do not find ways to educate citizens and make public the existing ones.



According to him Parliament always make laws but just 10% of what goes on in the house is known by citizens leaving them shallow on almost all the laws made on their behalf.



“What we must bear in mind is that we can make millions of laws but it will be of no importance when somebody is not checked to put a stop to his/her negligence . . .”, he said.



He suggested that all LPG filling stations should be moved out of the cities and sited at particular places far from homes to make the supervision of National Petroleum Authority [NPA], Environmental Protection Authority [EPA] and the other regulatory bodies easier and as well keep persons safe.







