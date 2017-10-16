Fear Grips Prestea Residents Over Blast By Gold Star Resources

Related Stories Information reaching Today indicates that tension is seriously brewing between the youth and management of Golden Prestea Bogoso Resources Limited (GPBRL) in the Prestea Nakaba community in the Prestea Huni Valley District of the Western Region.



The development, according to inside sources at Prestea, followed a protest by some aggrieved youth and residents in the area against the decision by the mining company to blast its gold bearing rocks at its concession in Prestea Nakaba on Friday, October 13, 2017. Although GPBRL gave prior notice before the blast, Today gathered that the blast of the gold bearing rocks of the company on the said date had weakened many buildings including classroom structures of Full Life Preparatory School in Prestea Nakaba community.



The recent blast of the company, according to sources, also saw many buildings and walls developing deep and gaping cracks. Speaking in an interview with Today via telephone on Saturday the residents who spoke on condition of anonymity complained bitterly that the constant use of explosives by the company to blast its gold bearing rocks was affecting many buildings including school structures in the area. They also complained about the pollution of their water sources through the mining operational act.