GIB Defends Otumfuo In Money Laundering Case

Related Stories Management of Ghana International Bank (GIB) have stated that they have not cited the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in money laundering contrary to earlier media reports.



The name of the Ashanti monarch popped up last week at an Employment Tribunal over a cash transaction which resulted in the dismissal of a bank official.



The sacked official of the Ghana International Bank in the United Kingdom (UK), Mark Arthur, was dismissed after the traditional ruler summoned him to his multimillion-pound residence in Henley-on-Thames and handed him a bag containing almost £200,000 in sterling as well as $200,000 in US currency for saving at the bank.



The aggrieved banker, from New Barnet, Hertfordshire, a dual citizen of the UK and Ghana, drove to his own home with the cash and then took it in an Uber taxi to the bank’s City offices for deposit in the king’s account, he told an employment tribunal.



In a statement to clarify the involvement of the Asantehene in the case, the bank said: “The Tribunal’s proceedings and its findings will be about whether the Bank was entitled to dismiss Mark Arthur as it did and not about the King, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.



“There has never been any suggestion by the Bank that the King was or is involved in money laundering. In fact, we have no evidence to that effect. The bank has also not in any of its submissions questioned the integrity of the King,” the statement said.