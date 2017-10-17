NGO Sets Up Nurseries At Galamsey Sites

Library Image Related Stories Partners of Nature Africa (PONA), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in the area of afforestation, rejuvenation of galamsey sites and poverty reduction, has set up three new nurseries at Appiahkrom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region to boost its rejuvenation projects.



According to Forster Amofah, Director of Operations for PONA, the organisation has set up rubber plantations to serve as material base for the nationwide rejuvenation of galamsey sites, a project that has already taken off in some parts of the country.



He disclosed that PONA had also established teak and ciderela nurseries and would consider the appropriate species to use, depending on the nature of the soil.



“We want to establish nurseries with various species that would meet the different types of soils in the country, but the overall intent is to ensure that lands destroyed by illegal mining are given back life to serve useful purposes to the communities,” Mr Amofah stated.



He noted that PONA decided on rubber seedlings due to its economic benefits and relatively shorter period for its benefits to be seen since it takes only six years to mature for rubber harvesting.



“Rubber matures faster than the other species and also has huge economic benefits for the catchment communities and we want the communities to gain from the rejuvenation process through employment generation,” Mr Amofe said.



He called for support from corporate bodies, and all Ghanaians towards the exercise, considering the serious implications of environmental degradation on the health and wellbeing of the nation and beyond.



The rejuvenation works by PONA have already begun at Akyease and Peminase in the Ejisu Juaben District and Asiwa in the Bosome Freho District, with over 40 acres of galamsey-destroyed lands rejuvenated.