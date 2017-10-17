College Of Nurses & Midwives Admits Students

Related Stories The Ghana College of Nurses & Midwives has held it second Annual General Meeting (AGM) and seminar to deliberate on its vision and mission to improve higher professional education.



The college also used the occasion to award diploma certificates to the first batch of the Paediatric Associate Members who had successfully graduated from Accra and Tamale training sites and were inducted into the college as fellows.



A total of 191 resident associates from Tamale, Kumasi and Accra were also admitted to the college at a colourful ceremony and took the matriculation oath to begin the one-year diploma programme.



The three-day AGM and Seminar was on the theme: ‘Achieving Universal Health Coverage and SDGs, strengthening Nursing and Midwifery – Key to Success.’



In a speech read on his behalf by Director of Traditional and Alternative Medicine, Dr Anastasia Yirenkyi, the Minister of Health, Mr Kweku Agyemang Manu, said the Ghana College of Nurses & Midwives is a body perpetually ready to provide specialist health and plant medicine.



Mr Agyemang Manu said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s restoration of nurses and midwives allowances was a clear manifestation that it had kept faith with Ghanaians.



He said this would also go a long way to motivate and inspire the nurses and midwife trainees to work hard and come out as competent health professionals to promote health care delivery.



The Minister assured the Rector and board of the college that challenges facing the institution would be resolved to enhance quality training of nurses and midwives to provide good health care.



Ms Hannah Akua Acquah, Rector of the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives, in her welcome address, said the college had been mandated to provide specialist and post-graduate education to nurses and midwives and also continuous professional education.



She said in 2016, the college entered into partnership agreement with a hospital in Toronto, Canada for sick children in which 63 of its members from the southern, northern and middle zones of Ghana would go for a one-year Paediatric membership programme.



The Rector stated that the college had also introduced the Addicted Nursing programme under the Mental Health Nursing to serve as specialist field for nurses and midwives.



Dr Mrs Jemima Dennis-Antwi, President of the College, stated that the college had introduced eight programmes, namely emergency, paediatric, patients, oncology, neuroscience, neonatal intensive care, well woman care and haematology.



She urged the new graduates to work hard to maintain integrity and good image of the college in order to ensure quality health delivery to Ghanaians.



The President of the college asked the new students who had taken the oath of the college to abide by the rules and regulations to enable them to come out as successful health professionals.