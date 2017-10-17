Atomic Gas Explosion: Go Gas, First Gas Responsible

Related Stories Today’s underground investigation has revealed that Go Gas and First Gas companies are to be blamed for the explosion that took place at Mansco fuel station recently that took seven lives and left several others injured.



According to our investigation, the two companies failed to follow due process which led to the bursting of their hose.



The investigation further revealed that the driver and his ‘mate’ took to their heels after failing to stop the gas from leaking. This resulted in the busting of the hosepipe and with the engine of the truck still on causing the explosion.



This paper also gathered that Go Gas and First Gas were not supposed to be at the Mansco fuel station but diverted the gas on the blind side of NPA and the sponsored company.



Today uncovered that Go Gas and First Gas violated the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) rules by diverting gas consignment illegally to Mansco filing station without permission from the sponsored company.



When the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Infinity Company who manages Mansco filing station, Mrs Ann Agyeman Duah was contacted, she told our reporter that she was on admission at the hospital, and thus could not talk on the issue.



The residents of Atomic Junction in Madina were thrown into a state of panic following the explosion at the gas station which spread to adjacent structures.



The huge fireball from the explosion could be seen with many people in the vicinity taking to their heels in a bid to escape the blaze.



