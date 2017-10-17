Zoomlion Boss Denies Hijacking East Legon Land

Related Stories The owner of Zoomlion and Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has stated he did no wrong in acquiring a land meant for a hotel business at East Legon.



A plaintiff in a yet to be heard case at the High Court (Land Division), Madam Mina Maraba, is alleging that, Dr. Agyepong, demolished her two-bedroom house unlawfully after acquiring a hotel nearby.



However, Dr. Agyepong, insists he legally acquired the land in question and is ready to follow the legal processes to exonerate himself.



According to him, since the case is now in court he will wait until it is called, adding he followed due process and will not get himself entangled in a dispute between the plaintiff and her family over the sold land.



In the Statement of Claim, madam Maraba said, Dr. Agyepong and his associates, have been pursuing her for some time to sell the land to him ever since he bought the hotel. She averred she refused to sell the land because it is in the name of her four children.



“The Plaintiff avers that around June, 2017 she had a call from a neighbour on an adjoining land, that the two bedroom house on the land had been demolished under the instructions of the 1st Defendant and with the tacit connivance and blessing of the 2nd Defendant (Issaka Maraba).



“The Plaintiff avers that she immediately contacted Ali Jebrillah (caretaker of the land) who confirmed that indeed the said house had been demolished under the instructions of the 1st Defendant. He further said the 1st Defendant has now taken possession of the land and working on the land with assistance of land guards,” the statement of claim added.



Dr. Agyepong, said his legal team was ready anytime the case is called and was optimistic the truth would eventually come out at the end of the case.



