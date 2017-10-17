Woyome Makes Move To Halt Retrieval Of ¢51.2M

Woyome Related Stories Businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has filed two fresh motions at the Supreme Court to scuttle the state’s decision to retrieve the ¢51.2 million wrongfully paid to him by the past government.



The first motion is seeking to halt the oral examination, while the second motion is accusing state officers of illegally stomping his residence to evaluate his properties.



Lawyers for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) financier said the state had no order backing its decision to evaluate their client’s properties.



According to them, the January 9, 2015 order issued by the apex court had expired, but the state had made no attempt to renew it before using it.



Mr Woyome is praying the court to halt the state by declaring its actions as illegal.



Attorney-General, Gloria Akuffo, initiated processes to evaluate the businessman’s properties in an attempt to retrieve the ¢51.2 million paid to him.



Some security personnel and officers from the Ghana Valuation Board visited Mr Woyome’s Trasacco residence last month to value his properties, but Mr Woyome resisted.



The A-G argued that her actions were backed by the Supreme Court, but lawyers for the businessman said the legal permit that allowed the state to conduct an evaluation had expired.



However, Deputy A-G, Godfred Odame, said the state had a new order from the court dated January 6, 2016 that backed their actions.



The two motions would be heard on October 20, 2017.



It would be recalled that Alfred Woyome was paid an amount of ¢51 million after he claimed that he helped Ghana to raise funds to construct stadia for the purpose of hosting the CAN 2008 Nations Cup.



However, an Auditor-General’s report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to the NDC financier.



The Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr Woyome to pay back the amount, after Mr. Martin Amidu had challenged the legality of the judgment debt paid to the businessman, Waterville, and Isofoton.



Following delays in retrieving the money, the Supreme Court judges unanimously granted the Attorney General the clearance to execute the court’s judgment ordering Mr Woyome to refund the cash to the state.