Drivers Hail Bribe Cops Arrest

Library Image Related Stories Some drivers in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, particularly those who ply the Takoradi-Shama Route, have commended the hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service for taking punitive measures against police personnel who extort monies from drivers at the Inchaban Barrier in the Western Region.



Six police officers had been summoned by the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau of the Ghana Police Service to answer charges on misconduct.



The six, who are all stationed at the Sekondi Police Regional headquarters, were caught on video collecting money from drivers at the Inchaban Barrier.



According to the drivers, the arrest of some of the alleged recalcitrant police personnel had been long overdue.



They said the move by the police hierarchy would go a long way to deter others from taking ‘one cedi’ from drivers.



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE in separate interviews, the drivers indicated that it was very pathetic that some few police personnel continue to tarnish the image of the police despite instructions from their superiors to desist from extorting money from drivers.



The Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at the Takoradi Tro-tro Station, Joseph Kigsley Eshun, indicated that the drivers were happy when the news reached them, adding that the police bosses had always been calling for evidence to deal with the culprits.



“So if drivers could not provide evidence and someone has done that, I think it’s good news, at least it would help separate stubborn police men from those who are genuinely working for mother Ghana.”



He continued, “The police personnel at the Apremdo Barrier on the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta road also take money from drivers, thus creating traffic on that busy road.”



Meanwhile, the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu, has reminded motorists that they are not obliged to give money to police officers at the barriers or duty points.



He indicated that when the attention of the Ghana Police Service was drawn to the video, which went viral on social media, personnel of the PIPS were tasked to investigate the authenticity of the video.



He said a team was dispatched to Inchaban where the police personnel were identified and invited to appear before PIPS in Accra for interrogation.



“As part of measures to discourage police officers from taking money from drivers, clear guidelines will soon be given to distinguish the duties of the various police officers at barriers, police officers on highway patrol duties, and police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD),” he stated.



Mr. Eklu said the police administration was determined not to shield any police officer who indulges in professional acts that are likely to bring the name of the police service into disrepute.



At a recent meeting with journalists in Takoradi, ACP Eklu entreated the media to take pictures of police officers who extort money from drivers.



The Director-General, who welcomed constructive criticisms from the media, assured the general public of maximum protection and security and promised that the law would deal with officers who drag the name of the Service into disrepute.