Fire Engulfs Walewale Gov’t Hospital

The storehouse of the Walewale government hospital in the northern region has been razed in a fire.



According to Accra-based Starr FM, many patients and visitors are running for their lives.



No death has been recorded yet.



The cause of the fire is not readily known. However, officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have arrived at the scene to help put out the fire.



This means that drugs worth thousands of cedis will be destroyed by the blaze.



The outbreak comes weeks after a massive gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Accra which claimed 7 lives with 132 others injured.



Most patients and visitors are running for their lives at the hospital. Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service are present to quench the fire.