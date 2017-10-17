GJA Opens Entries For 2016 Awards

Related Stories The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has opened entries for the 22nd GJA awards sheduled for Wednesday, December, 20th this year.



Entries for the competition which is open to its members working in the media according to the GJA should cover works published/broadcast from the period, 1st January 2016 to 31st December 2016.



Awards will be given in the following categories;



Category One:



(Separate Awards for Radio, Television and Print & on-line News Reporting

Sports (including Commentary)

Education

Features



Category Two: (Award to cater for both print and Electronic)



Investigative Reporting, Photojournalism,Arts/Entertainment&Domestic Tourism

Kwadwo Baah Wiredu Award for Business & Economic Reporting, Dr.Nii Kotei Dzani Special Award for Financial Reporting, Small and Micro Scale Entreprises (SMEs), Environment, Health (Including HIV and AIDS), Development Journalism for furthering the SDG's, Parliamentary Reporting, Human Rights (with focus on Child Protection), Political Reporting, Crime and Court Reporting

Sanitation & Hygiene, Disability, Telecomunications, Digital Journalism (including Blogging), Anti-corruption, Science, Oil and Gas(Radio,TV and Print).

Anti-Narcotics, Agriculture, Local Governance & Decentralization,

Rural reporting (with focus on Elimination on worst forms of Child Labour)

Best Morning Show, Best Talk Show.



Category Three: (print media specific)



Columnist

Best Cartoonist



Category Four:(Media Houses Only/Individuals)



Democracy & Peace-building, Best layout and designed newspaper

Best rural radio station, Best Radio Tv Programme- Akan, Best Radio Tv Programme- Dagbani, Best Radio Tv Programme- Ewe,

Best Radio Tv Programme- Ga, Best Radio Tv Programme- Dangme

Best Radio Tv Programme- Hausa, Best Radio Tv Programme- Nzema



Category Five:



GJA/Komla Dumor most promising young journalist

GJA/Professor P.A.V Ansah Journalist of the Year



The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) also in their bid to help in Government's quest to end illegal mining popularly known as "Galamsey" will give special award to individuals and media media house that gave lots of prominence to the fight against Galamsey.