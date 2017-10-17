IGP Counsels Bimbilla Residents

Related Stories The Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Appeatu, has warned Bimbilla residents not to engage in any act that will distort the prevailing peace of the area.



According to him, free movement in Bimbilla has been restricted for far too long and that has hampered economic activities and growth of the area.



Following the burial of the late Nakpa Naa of Bimbilla, security personnel were sent to the area to maintain peace.



Addressing residents of Bimbilla, the IGP warned that anyone caught in an act that constitutes a breach in the peace of Bimbilla and the country at large, will face the full rigours of the law.



IGP, however, expressed gratitude to the people and the traditional leadership for the peaceful burial of the late Nakpa Naa.



The Regent of Bimbilla, Naa Andani Dasana said, the main issues surrounding the conflict had to do with the late chief’s place of burial and the title with which he would be buried.



The Regent of Bimbilla revealed that as a traditional authority, they have respect for the laws and law enforcement agencies of the country but that respect had never been reciprocated.



Naa Andani Dasana stated that over the years, all the crisis that had existed were as a result of the failure of the law enforcement agencies to live up to their mandate of enforcing the law.



The Regent hinted that all verdicts from competent court of law in the country, the regional and national house of chiefs and Supreme Court have all been in their favor yet the rightful law enforcement agencies refused to act and were rather doing the opposite which had and will always result in riot and conflict.



He called on the president to use his prestigious and most respected office to decouple politics from chieftaincy in the region, especially, the Bimbilla conflict.



Spokesperson of the newly enskinned Sung Lana, Yussifu Salifu Dawuni of Bimbilla expressed gratitude to the government for its efforts and mediations for the burial of the late chief and paying the cost incurred at the hospital.



The family of the late chief pledged their support and contribution to see to the growth of Bimbilla and promised not to engage in any act that will jeopardize the prevailing peace in the town.