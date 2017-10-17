DCE Unites Ningo, Prampram

Related Stories The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Ningo-Prampram District, Jonathan Paa Nii Doku, has resolved the long-standing dispute between the Ningo Traditional Area and the assembly over the siting of the district capital at Prampram.



Ningo Traditional Area has rescinded its decision not to pay tolls, taxes and contribute its quota to the development of the district.



The refusal of residents of Ningo to pay property rates and tolls to the Assembly affected the revenue mobilization of the assembly, leading to the underdevelopment of the district.



Since the creation of the Assembly in 2012, there has been tension between the traditional area and the assembly, as the people of Ningo refused to pay tolls, rates, levies and fees to the Assembly in protest against the siting of the district capital at Prampram.



A group calling itself the Great Ningo Youth Association has expressed dissatisfaction with the selection of Prampram as the district capital since the creation of the district.



The impasse has since escalated, with the youth allegedly vandalizing offices of the Assembly in Ningo. Some youth prevented people from the Ningo from attending the inaugural ceremony of the assembly when it was carved out of the Dangme West District in 2012.



But the current DCE, after some serious negotiations with the Ningo Traditional Council and other leaders in the area, has promoted unity between Ningo Traditional Council and the assembly.



The traditional council has also allowed the reopening of the Assembly’s Zonal Council located at Ningo.



The Mankralo of the Ningo Traditional Area, Nene Kanor Atiapa III, who declared the Zonal Council dully opened, in a speech, expressed optimism that the reconciliation of the traditional council and the assembly would boost the assembly’s revenue since the area has a lot of resources.



He cautioned all to pay tolls, saying that anyone who resists the payment of taxes and levies would be made to face full rigors of the law.



The Mankralo further advised that all pending court cases should be withdrawn for the matter to be resolved by the traditional council.



He, however, reiterated the need for government to create a separate autonomous district for Ningo.



On his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, expressed gratitude to the traditional council, saying “it’s a good decision made by council that would boost the assembly’s revenue mobilization.”



He added that government would ensure the execution of a sea defence project to protect houses at the shoreline.



Mr Ashitey was grateful to Mankralo of Ningo Traditional Council for his efforts to reconcile the assembly and Ningo, thanking the people of Ningo for their support which will bring about development in the area.