Sunyani GNFS Averts Gas Explosion

BUT FOR the timely arrival of the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS) to put off fire that has engulfed a restaurant in Sunyani the Brong Ahafo Regional capital, there would have been another deadly gas explosion leading to loss of lives and property.



Despite the salvage, GH¢ 2,700 cash and the kitchen of Tasty Joint Restaurant located on top of Runners Club House were completely burnt.



Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Fire Commander(2IC), DO1 Gyesi Boateng, told DAILY GUIDE on the scene that preliminary findings from the restaurant indicated that one of the tubes connecting the gas cylinders to the oven has melted due to radiation from the oven and that sparked the fire.



According to him, the gas started to leak after the tube was punctured igniting the fire “so on arrival we had to quickly remove the cylinders first to prevent them from catching fire which might lead to explosion. We were able to prevent the fire from spreading from the kitchen to the bar and the restaurant. There were no casualties except that GH¢ 2,700 cash, food items, fridges, tables and chairs and cooking utensils were burnt,” he said.



According to Gyesi Boateng investigations were ongoing to unravel the real cause of the incident.



The joint owners of the restaurant, Felix Amankwah Eriksen and Emmanuel Owusu were not available for comment. The incident which happened around 1:30am on Saturday night in the hub of the city, drew a large crowd onto the Sunyani-Kumasi highway; blocking one of the dual carriage lanes resulting into vehicular traffic.