Police Officers Trained To Fight ‘Galamsey’

As part of government's resolve to end illegal mining, popularly called galamsey, the Central Regional Police Command is currently training twenty personnel in Accra to be drafted into the fight against the menace in that region.



The training is meant to replicate in the Central Region, anti-galamsey activities, just as it is being done by the combined military and police forces in the Ashanti, Western and Eastern Regions.



This was disclosed by the Central Regional Police Commander, COP Rev Ampah Bennin, at a police familiarisation meeting with the media at the Elmina Beach Resort.



The programme, which was to foster a better collaboration between the media in the region and the police in fighting crime, was also meant to congratulate the regional commander on his recent promotion to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP).



He further explained that the intensive training of the police officers was aimed at making the galamsey fight more professional.



Illegal mining activities are rife in the Dunkwa-on-Offin and Assin Fosu areas in the Central Region, and calls on the lands and natural resources ministry to turn attention to the region have not seen any clear response, hence the move by the regional police command.



It is hoped that extending the work of the ‘Operation Vanguard’ launched in August this year to the Central Region, will positively restore the Offin and Prah Rivers that are major sources of water in the region.



The fight, according to the regional commander, will also be beneficial in restraining illegal miners from the fast degradation of lands in various parts of the region.



He also added that Kasoa which has become a hot spot for crime was being dealt with thereby restoring peace and security in the area.