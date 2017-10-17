Two Ghanaians Arrested For Money Laundering And Romance Fraud

Related Stories The Economic and Organised Crime Unit have arrested two (2) Ghanaians and the UK counterpart for allegedly defrauding over 16 UK citizens to the tune of £5 million.



The Suspects Moro Musah and Sabina Adzre were arrested in Accra whilst their counterpart, a certain Opoku Agyemang was arrested in the U.K.



According to the Deputy Director in charge of operations, Nana Antwi, a joint simultaneous operation and search in both Ghana and U.K. led to the arrest of the suspects.



Addressing the press today at the EOCO office, Nana Antwi, explained that following an investigation into Trade Based Money Laundering in the U.K. and Ghana, the National Crime Agency (NCA) in U.K. commenced an investigation into the alleged Money laundering and romance fraud.



“Romance scam is a particular dangerous and vicious form of mass market fraud because it targets not only the victim’s assets but also abuses them emotionally. Trade-based money laundering on the other hand is exploiting legitimate businesses to launder proceeds of crime", he explained.



"A 71-year-old lady, a British, who fell victim to the fraud has allegedly committed suicide", he added.



He added that so far, the investigations have uncovered that sixteen (16) persons have fallen victim to this fraud from which Five Million pounds sterling (£5 million) has been identified as stolen from victims in the U.K.



This amount has been transferred from U.K. and found their way through certain accounts in some banks in Ghana.



He added that those monies have been withdrawn from the accounts and invested in other legitimate businesses.



