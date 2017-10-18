GWCL Launches E-Billing System

Related Stories The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has launched an Electronic Billing and Payment System to help facilitate operations.



This is to enable customers receive and pay bills electronically via emails, text messages on their mobile phones.



The E-billing system is expected to phase out the paper system and the company will partner the various Telecommunication companies and other financial institutions to carry out a successful implementation.



GWCL said the transition from paper to electronic billing, which was started in June 2016, has been rolled out in the Greater Accra, Central, Western and Ashanti regions.



Through the new system, customers can as well send their complaints via WhatsApp, including Google locations of their homes or properties to the GWCL call centre.



The company said the process is still on-going and very soon, a full transition with a cut off date for paper billing will be announced.



The new system was officially launched in Accra on Tuesday.