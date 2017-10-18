GMA Wins International Award For Excellence In Corporate Communications

Related Stories Global Media Alliance (GMA), an Integrated Media and Entertainment Company in Ghana, has outshined 29 other global PR agencies to bag the Best Agency in Corporate Communications at this year’s International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards for Excellence in Public Relations held in Sofia, Bulgaria.



Global Media Alliance was among the only three African PR agencies to have competed against 27 other global agencies in 60 Corporate Communications categories. The event witnessed winners from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, Middle-East and Pacific.



GMA’s recognition comes in the wake of the Ghanaian agency’s strict adherence to insight based PR strategies, PR measurement of outputs to match ROI, aligning with top industry trends and technology investment.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance, Mr. Ernest Boateng, who received the award in Bulgaria, said: “this marks another great milestone in the annals of this company and was made possible by our existing clientele and hardworking staff.



Being recognized internationally pushes us to continue to work hard in assisting our clients deliver on their brand promises to their various consumers. We will continue to creatively harness the power of integrated media communications to give value for money to our clients.”



Mr. Boateng dedicated the award to all staff of the company for their efforts at growing the company for the past 19 years.



GMA has over the years been recognized both locally and internationally for its outstanding contribution in the PR and media industry.



IPRA is the leading global network for public relations professionals.



It aims to further the development of open communication and the ethical practice of public relations. It fulfils this aim through networking opportunities, its code of conduct and intellectual leadership of the profession.



With over years of experience, IPRA, recognized by the United Nations, is now present throughout the world wherever public relations are practiced.