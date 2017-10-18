Smith-Graham Resigns From Fair Wages, Salaries C’ssion

Mr George Smith-Graham Related Stories The Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Mr George Smith-Graham, has resigned after seven years of service in the country’s pay administration.



Mr Smith-Graham spearheaded the implementation of the complex Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP) in 2009.



Confirmation



Mr Smith-Graham confirmed his resignation to the Daily Graphic and said he was moving on to take up a different challenge.



He was convinced that it was time to move on, having dedicated his life, time, skills and experience in setting up the commission and seeing to the implementation of the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS).



“At certain times in a person’s life, one needs to move on,” he said.



He said the work of setting up the commission and implementing the SSSS had been demanding and he had to sacrifice his all to achieve results.



Mr Smith-Graham expressed gratitude to staff, management team and Board of Directors of the commission, who, he said, helped in all endeavours and successes.



Building an institution



Mr Smith-Graham had to implement the new unitary pay structure and policy that was based on equity and fairness in accordance with the country’s constitutional principles of “equal pay for equal work,” adopted in 2006 as part of public sector reforms.



With no model, he was able to steer the institution to set up in fulfilment of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission Act 2007 (Act 737) to oversee the administration of the pay policy to the stage where it has now become an institution of repute.



