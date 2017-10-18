Togo Protests Over Imam’s Arrest

Library Image Related Stories Protests broke out in Togo last night after an imam was arrested in the second-biggest city, Sokodé, reports BBC Afrique.



The imam, Alpha Al Hassan, is close to opposition leader, Tikpi Atchadam.



It is not clear why he has been arrested.



News of the imam’s arrest spread on social media and protesters quickly started demanding his release, putting up barricades and burning tyres on the main national road, reports BBC Afrique.



The headquarters of Togo Telecom and the post office were believed to have been looted, and police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators, it adds.



Opposition parties have held mass protests in Togo to demand an end to President Faure Gnassingbé rule, saying they have had enough of the “Gnassingbe dynasty” which has been in power for the last 50 years.



Mr Gnassingbé became president in 2005 after the death of his father, Gnassingbé Eyadema, who had been at the helm for 38 years.