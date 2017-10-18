Move To Prosecute Zuma’s Son

Related Stories South African lobby group Afriforum has announced plans to privately prosecute President Jacob Zuma’s son.



The group says it wants to prosecute Duduzane Zuma on manslaughter, or culpable homicide, charges emanating from a car crash in which a 27-year-old woman died in 2014.



The man who intends to spearhead Afriforum’s private prosecution is former state prosecutor General Nel who is most well-known for securing the murder conviction of former Olympic and Paralympian star Oscar Pistorius.



Phumzile Dube died when Duduzane Zuma’s car collided with the taxi in which she was travelling. Her two-year-old daughter survived.



An inquest found that Duduzane Zuma’s negligent conduct led to the crash but the National Prosecuting Authority declined to pursue charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.



Afriforum says it believes the deceased woman’s family deserves justice, no matter who the perpetrator is.



Duduzane Zuma has not yet commented



Source: bbc