“Proceed On Leave, Why Me?” - Outgoing CID Boss Quizzes

Related Stories The outgoing Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Commissioner of Police (COP), Mr. Bright Oduro has expressed worry over his unexpected proceed on leave order by his superiors.



“Nobody sat me down to discuss this issue with me. I wasn’t confronted in connection with this issue. What I know is that some individuals have been peddling force information about me. It is a bit odd for them to tell me to proceed on leave, why me?” he questioned in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Mr Bright Oduro was appointed as CID boss in January 2017 at the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) and was recently promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (COP).



He was unexpectedly asked to proceed on leave last Friday, October 13, 2017, a few hours after the maverick Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong had reiterated a series of allegations on radio, accusing him of protecting and shielding criminals and land guards at Miotso in Greater Accra.



But he claims the entire allegations are force and an attempt to tarnish his reputation in the service over the years.