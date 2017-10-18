Related Stories The minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Ghana’s Ambassador to France, Ms. Anna Bossman have met with the steering committee of the 2018 World Press Freedom day to be hosted by Ghana.



The 25th edition of the global celebration of press freedom will be a two-day event (3-4 May 2018) aiming at heightening discussions on latest developments and pressing challenges relating to press freedom.



However, in the brief meeting, Ghana’s education minister entreated UNESCO to increase awareness on the rather major event and also duly inform the first gentleman of Ghana.



“Ghana takes pride in the free and safe environment it provides for journalists and the media to operate. That is why hosting the 2018 world press freedom day is a big deal and should be treated as such. I think you (UNESCO) should appropriately inform the president of Ghana, so that he can make time to be present on this occasion,” said Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



The Acting General Director of UNESCO in charge of communication, Mr. Frank La Rue while counting on Ghana’s utmost support, assured the minister and the ambassador that the event will be a success.



