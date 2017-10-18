DSPI Ghana Hosts 'Diwali' Musical Show

|
The Delhi Public School International (DPSI) Ghana has hosted a special musical show in commemoration of this year's Diwali, India's Festival of Lights.
Diwali, which means a row or collection of lamps, is an annual Festival of Lights and it is to the Hindus or Indians what Christmas is to the Christians and most importantly to DPS International Ghana and its Director, Mukesh Thakwani, Diwali is an occasion “to make everyone feel truly important and special.”
This was seen in how Mr. Thakwani and his staff from DPSI and B5 Plus Steel Company Limited, treated their guests on the night with much respect and kind courtesies.
It is celebrated every year around the period of autumn with great joy and enthusiasm throughout India and in Indian communities across the world.
During the celebration, key activities are undertaken by Hindus and these include sharing of gifts with friends and loved ones, networking and building business contacts, placing lanterns in open gardens, and that was exactly what happened during the show at DPSI Ghana Tema Community 25-based campus on Friday, October 13, 2017.
The show which took place in the school's open garden from dusk till dawn saw the lighting of lamps, lanterns and above all the display of rich Indian cultures.
Couples, including the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Shri Birender Singh and his wife; children and youth and businessmen and women from all walks of life had the opportunity to fraternize during the occasion.
The couples were challenged to a dancing competition for a cash reward to be given in US Dollars.
A few days before Diwali, houses, buildings, shops and temples in India or Indian societies around the world are thoroughly cleaned, white-washed and decorated with pictures, toys and flowers.
About DPSI Ghana
DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.
Mr. Thakwani's mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region by providing a world class educational system.
DPS International Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE)
According to its Director, the school today boasts of 700 students from 28 different countries
