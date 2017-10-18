Chemu Lagoon Dying

library image Related Stories The aged Chemu Lagoon which serves as a source of livelihood for the people within Tema New Town, Accra, has been neglected, leaving it at the mercy of filth.



The lagoon, which has been in existence for decades, has now lost its beauty with filth taking shape in the once full of life lagoon.



The lagoon flows straight into the sea, however, the outlets that fill the lagoon are all filled with plastic waste which only adds on to what is there



Again, water from the lagoon is so dirty and makes it an eyesore.



The whole stretch of the lagoon can be seen to be filled with heavy sand and plastic waste making the water stagnant from its flowing point.



The walls serving as barricades for the stretch of lagoon has all broken down which allows the banks of the lagoon to overflow anytime there is a heavy downpour.



