Govt To Subsidise Cocoa Fertilisers

Minister of State in-charge of Agriculture, Hon. Dr Nurah Gyiele, has disclosed to ATV in Accra government's intention to subsidise cocoa fertilisers by 50% of its market value.



He said fertilisers were going to be made available in all markets across the country.



Recently, there has been news that the continuous decline in cocoa prices in the world market was responsible for the crippling of the country’s economy.



Speaking on the issue, Dr. Nurah said the government will soon increase cocoa processing capacity in order to create a cocoa market here in Ghana.



He disclosed this at the World Food Day commemoration here in Accra on the theme: “Change the future of migration: Invest in food security and rural development.”



He reiterated that the mass cocoa spraying was a policy to increase the country’s export in cocoa and thus advised against politicising it.