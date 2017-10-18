Validate Payment Of Our Salaries & Arrears Or Face Our Wrath – Teacher Associations Threaten Gov’t

Related Stories A coalition of Teacher Associations comprising GNAT, NAGRAT and CCT-GH has threatened to take actions against government for failing to meet their demands.



According to leadership of the Teacher Associations, the Ministry of Finance has deliberately refused to validate the payment of their salaries and arrears to deserving teachers.



In a combined statement issued and signed by the leadership, they expressed regrets over the inattention of the Finance Ministry and the government to their grievances.



"We refer to our letter dated 21st June, 2017 and subsequent meetings that followed on the subject matter above and regret that the concerns raised have been left unaddressed to date. At the said meeting, the stakeholders agreed in principle to commence the validation exercise on 11th September, 2017 for which notices were sent to our members across the country. In addition, we also agreed that the 65,013 forms were to be validated in eight-eight (88) days.



"We are therefore amazed that as we write and one month down the line, no action has been taken to commence the exercise and we see this as a deliberate ploy and betrayal of good faith in dealing with the matter", portions of the statement read.



The teachers also stated emphatically that "in the circumstances in which we find ourselves, it would be extremely difficult for the leadership to restrain our members from expressing their anger in forms that may affect the sanctity of the school environment".







