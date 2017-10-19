Our Lives Are In Danger – Police Cry

Related Stories Personnel of the New Weija (SCC) Police in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region are living in fear over the siting of a gas station close to the station.



The Gas station which shares wall with the police station, the police officers said makes their stay in the station uncomfortable.



The officers who refused to speak on record told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that they believe they are sitting on time bomb due to the location of the gas station.



According to some of them, they’re forced to evacuate the station entirely when gas is being pumped into storage tanks by the various gas tankers.



The helpless police officers said they are forced to resort to prayers on a daily basis calling on the heavens to protect them as there are no solutions in sight for the evacuation of the gas station.



Listing the dangers posed by the station, the residents said the station is flanked by a chain of restaurants, a plantain roasting stand, a chain of mechanic shops and garages, and a preparatory school.



All these located within less than 100 metre radius of the gas station.



What’s worse is that the gas station is sited close to the main high tension line from Ghana to Ivory Coast.



Residents of the GICEL Estates where the gas station is cited expressed similar sentiments and demanded that the station be evacuated.



The residents and the police officers are therefore demanding the immediate evacuation of the gas station to prevent any unforeseen explosion.