Reveling 15yrs Girl In Freak Motor Accident

Related Stories Three persons had been confirmed dead, while others sustained various degrees of injury, when a 15-year-old girl, Maame Nyarko Abronoma, riding a motor bike with the registration number M-17-AS 3776, skidded off the road and hit a kiosk killing herself and her two pillion riders on the spot.



Unconfirmed reports say Maame Nyarko and her boyfriend, who was one of the pillion riders, were returning to Kenyasi II in the Asutifi North District of the Brong-Ahafo Region at top speed, after reveling in a nearby village, when the accident occurred.



The rider of another motorbike, which was following them, also lost control and ran into a nearby gutter, resulting in serious injuries to the rider and two pillion riders. They were rushed to Hwediem Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.



The District Police Crime Officer for Asutifi North, Chief Inspector Ashley, however, told The Chronicle that Maame Nyarko Abronoma was riding a Haojin motorbike with registration number M-17-AS3776 at about 1:15am with Kwabena Fante, 18, and Klutse Collins, 17, as her pillion riders.



They were from Kenyasi II resettlement heading towards the township when the bike skidded off the road and hit a nearby container, killing all of them on the s pot.



The other motorbike, which was returning from the same village with a rider and two pillion passengers, also crashed at the same spot, but the riders did not die.



