Unpaid NSS Personnel To Picket At Flagstaff House

Related Stories Concerned National Service Personnel Association of Ghana, are threatening to picket at the Flagstaff House next week Monday, if the government fails to pay them their 2 months service allowances.



According to its Convener, William Agbodo, government has failed to pay service personnel, a situation that is affecting its members.



He has therefore asked government to pay their allowances or they will be forced to picket at the presidency to demand for their allowance.



"We, the Concerned National Service Personnel Association of Ghana therefore, wish to tell the government that, we cannot continue to serve the nation with our empty stomachs; as the Ghanaian adage goes 'an empty sack cannot stand' so it is in our case.



"Some of us sometimes have to walk several kilometers to our work place because our parents can no longer provide our transportation fares.



"It is more disheartening seeing our public officials enjoying juicy and mouthwatering conditions of service whilst we wallow in such hardship," portions of the statement read.



Read below the full statement:



We, the above mentioned association are hereby using this medium to inform the National Service Scheme and by extension, the government about the plight of 2017/2018 National Service Personnel batch across the country.



The Ghana National Service Scheme Act, 1980 makes it mandatory for any citizen of 18 years and above to serve the nation for period of one year upon completion of studies in the higher educational institution.



Pursuant to this act, graduates from the tertiary institutions have no discretion whatsoever but to undertake the mandatory service to the country, without it, one cannot seek employment opportunity in the country.



The government however, plays a role in ensuring that life does not become unbearable for such personnel in the discharge of their duty to the nation through payment of monthly allowance (Gh 559.40)to each service person.



It is nonetheless, disappointing to note that, the government has not even paid a penny to any service person yet since we started our service for two months now.



We, the Concerned National Service Personnel Association of Ghana therefore, wish to tell the government that, we CANNOT continue to serve the nation with our empty stomachs; as the Ghanaian adage goes "an empty sack cannot stand" so it is in our case.



Some of us sometimes have to walk several kilometers to our work place because our parents can no longer provide our transportation fares.



It is more disheartening seeing our public officials enjoying juicy and mouthwatering conditions of service whilst we wallow in such hardship.



We are by this release, giving the government up to next Monday( 23rd October, 2017) to pay our allowance, failure to do so will resort in massive picketing of the Flagstaff House by National service personnel across the country.



The Association is of firm believe that, the government will listen to our cry and act accordingly.



Thank you.

.....Signed....

Convener

Williams Agbodo