‘I’ve Been Tagged Litigant’

Related Stories Chief Executive Officer of Takoradi Gold Ghana Limited, Mr. David Anthony Nicole Sey has bemoaned the rate at which some ministries, departments and agencies frustrate private businesses.



He stated: “I can tell you that some of these guys [investors] are losing millions of cedis because someone at some ministry somewhere is not doing the right thing.



“Some investors who are not patient return to their countries of origin with all the millions they want to invest. So you can imagine how much Ghana is losing?”, he said.



Speaking to Amansan Televsion, (ATV), he said, those who would want to ensure that the right things were done are often branded litigants.



He made these observations shortly after a court had ruled in his favour a case involving his outfit, Ministry of Mines and Natural Resources and Chinese mining firm Dihao Investments.



Takoradi Gold Ghana Limited sued the State for refusing to renew its license upon request.



Presiding Judge A.A Ofori Attah in his ruling on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 directed the state to renew the license of Takoradi Gold Ghana Limited.



The CEO said, while the case was ongoing he had officials from the Minerals Commission constantly describing him as “litigant”.



“Since that time anything l did was met with negative comments from personnel from the minerals commission and the ministry of lands and natural resources,” he stressed.



Mr. Sey commended the judiciary saying, “it has once again shown that the rule of law works in the country”.



“The wheel of justice is painfully slow but in the end it will deliver without fear or favor and my case is an example ”, he added.