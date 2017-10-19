Deputy Director Of WHO Drags Husband To Court

Related Stories The ex-husband of the Country Deputy Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Hagar Hilda Ampadu, has been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court for threatening to kill her and their two children.



Ms Ampadu has been co-habiting with her ex-husband, Andrews Asare-Quartey, 39, a Human Resource Manager of Movis Ghana Limited, Tema Branch, since their divorce in 2015 following a mutual agreement between the two.



Their reunion was smooth until Mr Asare-Quartey threatened to kill his wife, the children, as well as house help after being denied entry into the house for consistently returning home late.



He is facing the charge of threat of death, to which he pleaded not guilty.



The court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh admitted Mr Andrews Asare-Quartey to a GH¢40,000 bail with two sureties.



He further placed a restraining order on him to stay away from the residence of Ms. Ampadu, who he legally divorced and maintain a 100 metres square distance until otherwise determined by the court.



The case has been adjourned to November 1, 2017.



The prosecutor Deputy Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant realised that her husband had been consistently coming home at midnight and for fear of exposing her and the children to possible criminal attacks, she warned him to refrain from such practice or else she will be compelled to stop opening the gate at odd hours to let him in.



On June 17, 2017, the accused attended a friend’s birthday and returned home after 12 midnight, and was denied entry into the house despite repeatedly honking his car’s horns.



He later drove to a nearby filling station and spent the night in his car.



“On June 18, 2017 at about 5:50am when he woke up and went back home, the furious accused went to the complainant’s room and threatened to kill the complainant and the kids,” Inspector Atimbire told the court.



He said the furious ex-husband later went downstairs to vent his anger on the house help who run out of the house for fear of being killed.



Ms Ampadu later called the Adenta Police who arrested her ex-husband.