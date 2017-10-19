Ashanti REGSEC Directs Inter City STC To Suspend Operation At Asafo Lorry Terminal

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has asked Intercity STC to suspend its intended operation at the Asafo Lorry Terminal in Kumasi until further notice.



The directive followed a meeting organised by the REGSEC with the parties involved in a misunderstanding in the use of the terminal by Intercity STC.



Last Monday, the misunderstanding over the use of the terminal nearly led to a confrontation between officials of the Intercity STC and the management of VIP Bus Company at Asafo.



Documentation



A statement signed by the Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, said the parties had also been asked to submit any documentation relating to the terminal for scrutiny for the REGSEC to determine the ownership and the way forward to ensure peaceful co-existence between the two parties.



It said the meeting was to find an amicable solution to the impasse between the two transport companies over the ownership of space at Asafo.



It added that the government would always support the private sector to promote the growth of businesses in the Ashanti Region and the nation as a whole.



Partnership



The statement noted that a consensus reached pointed to the fact that Intercity STC was to work in partnership and learn some best practices from both the VIP and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), in line with plans by Intercity STC to rebrand.



It said it also came to light at the meeting that Intercity STC had not purchased any land at the Asafo terminal but had the objective of partnering with the transport operators at the terminal in a bid to improve the new face of Intercity STC.



“The arrangements to facilitate this partnership, sought by Intercity STC at the terminal, had a few challenges due to a misunderstanding on the actual ownership of the terminal.



“It was agreed that further consultations among all stakeholders are required for the final settlement of the case,” the statement added.