Delta Force 13 Sentenced To GH₵1,800 Fine Each

library image Related Stories The 13 members of the Delta Force vigilante group in Kumasi have been sentenced to a fine of GH₵1,800 each or in default, serve 12 months in jail.



In addition, they are to sign a bond of good behaviour for 12 months.



This followed their conviction on Thursday morning by the Asokwa District Court in Kumasi presided over by Korkor Achaw Owusu.



The 13 pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit crime by rioting.



Their counsel, Frederick Kankam Boadu, pleaded for non-custodial sentence for them, reports Graphic Online's Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor who was in court Thursday morning. Source: Daily Graphic