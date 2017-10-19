Youth In Assin South Abandon Classrooms For ‘Sakawa’

Related Stories Some youth in communities in the Assin South District have abandoned schooling to indulge in cybercrimes, popularly called ‘sakawa’.



The youth are said to find the cybercrimes more lucrative than schooling.



The acting presidents of the Assin Apimanim and Assin Atandansu traditional councils, Nana Ohemeng Awere V and Odeafor Kuatwi Berimah II, respectively, made the observation in separate meetings with the Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan, last Tuesday.



Intervene



The chiefs, therefore, appealed to the minister, who was on tour of parts of the region, to beef up security to help halt the increasing level of cybercrime in the area.



They both indicated that the cyber fraud also came with crimes, including murder, robbery and promiscuity, and called for urgent help.



Odeafor Berimah said the senior high schools (SHSs) in the area had recorded drastic dropouts due to criminal activities.



"But for the free SHS, which has ensured that many students were placed in our schools, our SHS would have faced serious enrolment challenges and may have been closed down in the next few years,” he said.



Other crimes



Nana Awere said the situation had been compounded by the use of drugs by the youth.



For his part, Mr Duncan assured the chiefs that the Regional Security Council would take immediate steps to help resolve the problem.



He further charged the divisional police commander to work to ensure sanity in the area.



Development programmes



Mr Duncan also called on members of the Owirenkyiman and Afutuakwa traditional councils in the Assin North municipality and pledged that the government would provide the necessary amenities for decent living.



He also met with staff of both the Assin North and South district assemblies and urged them to support and promote rapid development in the communities.



The Omanhene of Owirenkyiman, Ahunabobrem Pra Agyensaim, called on the government to support the people to improve their lives.



The people appealed for a project under the one-district, one-factory programme to provide jobs in the area.



The Afutuakwa Traditional Council also appealed for a government hospital, boarding facilities for the Obiri Yeboah Senior High School and the rehabilitation of the Yamonransa-Assin Praso road.