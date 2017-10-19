Zimbabwean Activist Arrested For 'Attacking' Robert Mugabe

Related Stories A Zimbabwean activist, Sten Zvorwadza was reportedly arrested for describing the 93-year-old President of the country as a dead man walking.



According to Buzzsouthafrica.com, Sten Zvorwadza made the remark about the controversial leader while he was commenting on the recent disturbance between the country’s authorities and vendors.



The Zimbabwean police launched a campaign called “operation restore order” to get rid of vendors in the streets of the country’s capital, Harare. The operation was initiated after Mr. Mugabe complained that the streets were overcrowded and needed to be decongested.



Sten Zvorwadza who is the leader of the street vendors union, reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the way the authorities handled the issued.



As part of his comment Sten allegedly described Mugabe as an old, day-dreaming President who’s walking dead.

He was arrested and charged for insulting and undermining the President.



Zvorwadza is a anti-Mugabe campaigner who has led several protests, encouraging Zimbabweans to rise and get rid of Mugabe. Confirming Zvorwadza’s arrest, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said that he was yet to appear in court.



A Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum expressed in February 2017, its concerned about the unnecessary restriction on vendors by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Central Business District, which resulted in the arbitrary arrest and torture of vendors.



The forum stated that “Arbitrary arrest, torture, and the propensity of the ZRP officers to use brutal force on citizens is a violation of an individuals’ self-worth and the right to personal liberty, human dignity, personal security and freedom from torture or other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and punishment; rights that are all protected in the Constitution of Zimbabwe.”



The NGO then urged the Government of Zimbabwe to investigate all allegations of human rights violations, prosecute and punish acts of torture to bring justice to the victims.