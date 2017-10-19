ACP Addo-Danquah’s Promotion Criticised

Related Stories Anti-graft campaigners and governance experts are kicking against the recent promotion of Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, to the position of an acting Director.



The CID Director, COP Bright Oduro, was recently asked to proceed on leave, three months to the actual date of his retirement, January 3, 2018.



ACP Addo-Danquah was quickly appointed to replace him, taking office on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.



COP Bright Oduro himself has complained about unfair treatment and has described his removal as politically motivated.



However, beyond Mr. Oduro’s bitterness, anti-corruption campaigners say ACP Addo-Danquah’s elevation is a slap in the face of the fight against corruption.



ACP Addo-Danquah is embroiled in an unresolved allegation of a possible cover-up and bias in a move to probe of two Presidential Staffers – Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye – in a corruption claim.



Vitus Azeem, an anti-corruption campaigner and the Chairman of Tax Justice Coalition, said the decision to promote ACP Addo-Danquah despite the questions that still linger over her connection to the recent corruption investigations, could mar the public’s perception about the government’s stance on corruption.



“That is cause for concern, it’s worrying; especially coming from the President who has pledged to Ghanaians that he is going to fight corruption. It’s definitely a worry,” Vitus Azeem told Accra-based Citi FM.



But Mr. Azeem is not the only person worried by the development.



A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, also told Class FM that ACP Addo-Danquah’s elevation lacks tidiness.



He suggests that because the current administration has been accused by some of appointing only close relations, ACP Addo-Danquah’s sudden elevation should not have happened.



ACP Addo-Danquah is rumoured to be related to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, which rumours have been made fertile because of the similarity of their names.



Prof Gyampo said on Wednesday, “This particular appointment is not politically smart for a government that has suffered and continues to suffer a particular accusation. If it’s merely acting, then please rethink a different substantive. Political power shouldn’t blindfold!”



Meanwhile, former Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, Ayensua Opare Addo, has also condemned the Ghana Police Service for the manner in which COP Bright Oduro was asked to proceed on leave without a fair hearing.



Mr. Oduro had been accused by New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong, of empowering land guards in parts of Accra.



He believes these allegations have been the basis for his removal.



Mr Opare Addo, who himself was a victim of the same circumstances, says the service should have considered COP Bright Oduro’s rank and long service to the police administration and allowed him to retire with dignity.